Barbara (Bernet) Collins, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Maurice J. and Alice (Murphy) Bernet.
She attended Hathaway Brown School in Cleveland, Convent of the Sacred Heart at Lake Forest High School and Barat College of the Sacred Heart. After college, she entered the Order of Religious of the Sacred Heart in Albany, N.Y. After "escaping" the convent with her father, a smoke and a gin and tonic, she moved to the family summer home, "Bernwood Farms" in North East, Pa. There is where she met the love of her life and devoted husband, Dan.
Barbarella was a wonderful wife, mom, grammy and cat lady. She enjoyed her time on many committees at St Pete's, painting with the ladies, and gardening, but her favorite times were popcorn parties with her grandkids (heavy on the butter!). When she was not on the tennis courts, basking in the sun, or cheering on her grandkids at their sporting events, she could be found at the Maennerchor or McGarrey's. She so appreciated all of the many wonderful and dear friends and family who kept in touch through the years.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her baby daughter, her sister, Suzanne Ritter, and two brothers, Maurice and James Bernet.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Daniel J. Collins III; four children, Kathryn (Katy) Tullio and her husband David, twins, Maurice J. Collins and Daniel J. Collins IV and Michael B. Collins; four grandchildren, Alice and her fiancé Andrew Ford, Helen, David and Kathryn Tullio.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and UPMC Family Hospice that were by her side daily and were her angels on earth.
In lieu of flowers, please just have fun! Love the ones you are with and don't be afraid to tell them how much they mean to you!
Many thanks to Fr. Michael for his many visits and kindness. It has always been so greatly appreciated by the family. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th Street, Erie, 16501.
Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be nor more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be anymore pain; for the former things are passed away" Revelation 21:4
