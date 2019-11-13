Home

Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barbara D. Gromacki


1951 - 2019
Barbara D. Gromacki Obituary
Barbara D. Gromacki, born August 31st, 1951, was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

She enjoyed fishing, her favorite color was red, and she would say her "soul husband" was Elvis Presley. Spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all her children she held dear was something she loved.

Barb is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Serina and Eric Miller; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jessica Sanchez; and her son, Joseph Gromacki and his fiancé Katie. Her grandchildren are Samantha and Alexander Duran, Richard Jr. and Valarie, Ryan and Shelby, Savanna and Ryan, Susan, Joseph Jr., Koltyn, Joelyn, and Kyrie. Her great-grandchildren are Hailey, Hunter, Alexander Jr., Alivia, and Hudson. She is further survived by her sister, Sharon Costa and her friend Frank Soboleski; and her nieces and nephews.

Barb lost her battle with cancer and passed peacefully, at home, with her family.

She is now with her grandson, Bernard Jeeter and her brother, Nicholas Lassoff looking down on us all. Being a part of life was something she loved. Now she can watch us do the same.

Visiting hours will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019
