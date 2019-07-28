|
Barbara E. "Barb" Reese, age 66, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home in Harborcreek Twp., following an extended illness. She was born on October 18, 1952, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Daniel P. and Barbara Williams Reese.
A 1970 graduate of North East High School, she worked for Welch Foods for over 30 years retiring in 2009, and was a member of North East Moose Lodge #2568. Barb was an avid kayaker always going out with her "gang". She also enjoyed camping and walks on the beach with her dog "Bo" and cat "Kitty."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, William A. Schaal, Jr.; a brother, James Rahal; and her stepfather, Fred Rahal.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Yaple of North East, Pa., and Cindy Sherman and husband Barry of Erie; her stepmother, Carol Thompson Reese of North East; two brothers, James Reese and wife Phyllis of Harborcreek, Pa., and William Rahal of San Jose, Calif.; two sisters, Gail Reese of Tampa, Fla., and Damé Rahal of Petaluma, Calif.; two grandchildren, Ashley Hadzega of North East and Gregory Yaple of Austin, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Ryan Skellie and Camiryn Hadzega of North East; two nephews; and several cousins.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of a service there at 6:30 p.m. Barry Sherman, Barb's son-in-law, will speak. Private entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of funeral flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions go to the The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
The family would like to express special thanks to Barb's neighbors, Ginny and Ed, for all their support and help over the years; to Crystal and Rob and Barb's kayaking family, who have always been there for her; and to St. Vincent Infusion Center employees, Dr. Jan Rothman, The Region Cancer Center, and UPMC Family Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019