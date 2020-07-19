Barbara Evans, age 67, passed away peacefully with the setting sun, on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Erie, on August 22, 1952, a daughter of the late Howard Dearborn and Elizabeth Briggs.
Barbara graduated from McDowell High School and worked briefly in medical coding, and for many years as an artist at Krautter Custom Stained Glass.
Barb was known for her eclectic style, love of animals and antiques, and above all else, for her talent as an artist. Color was her life, and she lit up the world with her art.
She was unfailingly kind and always willing to lend a listening ear. She had a brilliant mind, excellent memory, and superb sense of humor. She will be missed beyond measure by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Lewis and a brother, Sam Ehret.
Barb is survived by her husband of 50 years, Scott Evans, a daughter Casey K. Evans and a son, Ryan S. Evans, a brother, Larry Dearborn (Kathy Blok) of Union City, sisters-in-law Lee Evans, Kim Evans and Tracy Navarro, and by her lifelong friends, Pam Shaut and Cindi Driscoll. Several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly, also survive.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no immediate service, but a Celebration of Life service will be hosted by the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, www.orphanangels.org
and Because You Care, www.becauseyoucare.org
