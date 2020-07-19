1/1
Barbara Evans
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Evans, age 67, passed away peacefully with the setting sun, on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Erie, on August 22, 1952, a daughter of the late Howard Dearborn and Elizabeth Briggs.

Barbara graduated from McDowell High School and worked briefly in medical coding, and for many years as an artist at Krautter Custom Stained Glass.

Barb was known for her eclectic style, love of animals and antiques, and above all else, for her talent as an artist. Color was her life, and she lit up the world with her art.

She was unfailingly kind and always willing to lend a listening ear. She had a brilliant mind, excellent memory, and superb sense of humor. She will be missed beyond measure by everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Lewis and a brother, Sam Ehret.

Barb is survived by her husband of 50 years, Scott Evans, a daughter Casey K. Evans and a son, Ryan S. Evans, a brother, Larry Dearborn (Kathy Blok) of Union City, sisters-in-law Lee Evans, Kim Evans and Tracy Navarro, and by her lifelong friends, Pam Shaut and Cindi Driscoll. Several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly, also survive.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no immediate service, but a Celebration of Life service will be hosted by the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard.

Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, www.orphanangels.org and Because You Care, www.becauseyoucare.org.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Girard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved