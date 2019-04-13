|
Barbara F. Mortenson, 87, a lifelong resident of Waterford, passed away peacefully, into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center.
She was born on November 13, 1931, a daughter of Lyle Sherwood and Gladys Smith Sherwood.
She married Donald E. Mortenson, he preceded her in death.
Barbara was a graduate of Waterford High School and was employed as a bookkeeper for Agway. She attended the Asbury United Methodist Church. Barbara was a member of Card Club, Pleasant View Garden Club, Red Hat Society, was in a bowling league, but she really loved sports and attending as many of her grandchildren's sporting events that she could.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Zac Cline and his wife Tara of Clearwater, Florida, and Julia Buchanan and her husband Jared of Georgetown, Kentucky; a great-grandson, Chase Cline; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Wilma Cline; and two brothers, William and Lawrence Sherwood.
A graveside service will be announced in the coming weeks at Waterford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to VNA of Erie County, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 13, 2019