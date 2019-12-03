|
Barbara J. "Bobbi" Washburn McFadden, age 94, of Wesleyville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Nampa, Idaho on March 18, 1925, daughter of the late William and Emma Beeson Washburn.
Bobbi grew up on the farms in Idaho. She enjoyed playing sports, especially golfing and tennis. Bobbi enjoyed plastic needlepoint canvas.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. McFadden; one grandson, Zachary McFadden; four sisters, and one brother. Survivors include one daughter, Diane Rogers; three sons, David McFadden (Becky), Thomas McFadden, and Dan McFadden (Bernice); one brother, George Washburn (Helen); ten grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter.
A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
