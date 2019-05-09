|
Barbara J. (Stuck) Platz, age 86, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. She was born in Erie, on July 15, 1932, the daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Gertrude Pilarski Stuck.
Barbara was a line worker at Bliley Electric for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church. She was also employed for several years in the cafeteria at McDowell Intermediate School. Barbara always made her boys their favorite pie on their birthdays or holidays.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Sam" Platz in 2018.
Survivors include three sons, John S. Platz (Linda), Mark T. Platz and David A. Platz (Kimberly), all of Millcreek Township; eight grandchildren, Steven Platz (Ashley), Jackie Quigley (Jason), Dyan Meahl (Tim), Melissa Sinclair (A.J.), Justin Platz, Brittany Platz, Ryan Platz, and Kirsten Platz; and nine great-grandchildren, Zoey Platz, Kenzie Platz, Reed Quigley, Finn Quigley, Juniper Quigley, Emily Meahl, Brooklyn Meahl, Harper Sinclair and Aubree Sinclair.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., on Thursday, May 9th from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend services on Friday, May 10th at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the Stroke Unit at UPMC Hamot and Family Hospice for their care and concern.
