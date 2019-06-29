|
Barbara J. (Alford) Sines, age 78, of North East, died on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Twinbrook Health Care. She was born on April 18, 1941 in Brookville, Pa., to the late Harry Blaine and Faye Jennette (Ross) Alford.
Barbara was formerly employed by Penn State Behrend as a custodian for 25 years. She loved NASCAR and was an avid Jeff Gordon fan.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Burton O. Sines; brothers, Harry and Dick Alford; and sisters, Anna Jean Slaughenhaupt and Phyllis Greeley.
She is survived by her son, Burton Sines, Jr. (Leora) of North East; daughters, Donna Anderson (Robert) of Erie and Nancy Kendig (William) of Erie; sisters, Bernice Greely of Brookville, Onie Barnett of North East, Peggy Stare of Brookville, Margie Lewis of North East, and Patty Lucus of Brookville; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one to be born in November.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Dan Cass. Private interment will be held a Greenfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019