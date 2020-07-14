1/1
Barbara J. (Leach) Wilson
Barbara J. (Leach) Wilson, 72, of North East, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on August 25, 1947, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ervin E. "Bumper" and Amy (Cowe) Leach.

Barbara graduated North East High School in 1965 and was a member of the '65 Lunch Bunch. She was formerly employed by Welch Foods in North East as a receptionist for several years. Barbara enjoyed cats, counted cross-stitch, and collecting snowmen and marigold carnival glass.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved cat, Bobi-Sox.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 32 years, Clare Wilson whom she married on June 17, 1988 in Ripley, N.Y.; a daughter, Susan Wilson; a granddaughter, Heather Hetrick (Adam); and an aunt, Shirley Miller.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
