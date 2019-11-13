|
Barbara Jean Hammond Brown, 69, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 3, 1950, in Erie, Pa., to the late John Sr. and Elizabeth Tolbert Hammond.
Barbara accepted Jesus Christ at Christ Temple Church and later attended Morning Star Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Amos Goodwine Sr., where she was a faithful usher, Sunday school teacher, and van driver.
She worked for the Erie School District for over thirty years and retired in 2012.
Barbara enjoyed baking, traveling, her grandchildren, family gatherings, and taking care of others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she loved very much, Charles Brown Sr.; two siblings, John Jr. and JoAnn Hammond; and her brothers-in-law, Tommy, Jim, and Doug Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Gary Brown Sr. (Jackie) and Charles Brown Jr., both of Erie, Pa., and Delia Brown, Philadelphia, Pa.; her siblings, Mary Alice Coleman, Ronnie Hammond (Bobietta), and Brady Hammond, all of Erie, Pa., Brenda Hammond, Phoenix, Ariz. and Allen Hammond (Cynthia), Perry, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Mary Alice Brown; her sisters-in-law, Audrey Stovall and Latanya Holloway; her brothers-in-law, Jack and Danny Brown, Teddy King, and Kenny Winters; her goddaughter, Katina Knight; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd St., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going service will immediately follow, with Rev. Amos Goodwine Sr. eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019