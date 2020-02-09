|
|
Barbara Jean Perry Deutsch age 89, of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Polk, Pa. on December 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Roland and Twyla Rhodes Perry.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and Jamestown Business College where she completed the medical/secretarial science program. She had worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and General Electric Co. in Erie. Prior to her retirement, she had been the cafeteria manager at Fairview High School.
She enjoyed gardening, music, rug-hooking, traveling, shopping and computers.
She was a former member of Holy Cross Church, the Fairview American Legion, Post 742 Auxiliary; the Edinboro/McKean VFW. Post 740, and a current member of the Girard American Legion Post 494.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Norman A. Deutsch in 1971, and a daughter who died at birth.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Ralph Lillberg; two sons, Mark P. Deutsch, and Robert J. Deutsch; a sister, Phyllis Morrow; seven grandchildren: JD, Jordan, Kyle, Taylor, Rylie, Derek and Danny; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard. Inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020