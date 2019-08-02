|
Barbara Jean Pulliam Darby, 55, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Canterbury Place Hospice, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was born in Erie, Pa., on March 25, 1964, to Robert and Geraldine (Gregory) Pulliam Jr.
Barbara Jean was a member of Shiloh Community Missionary Baptist Church, where she turned her life over to the Lord and was baptized.
Barbara attended Strong Vincent High School. She enjoyed dancing, singing, fashion, exploring with makeup and spending time with her family. She was a joy to be around with that Hollywood smile.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mildred and Robert Pulliam Sr.; and Mattie Ethel (Help) and Robert Gregory Sr.; her uncle, Alonzo Gregory; her aunt, Maryann Thomas; and a grandson Jackie Ja' Shawn Walker Jr.
In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, her only daughter, Bridgit Pulliam; three stepsisters, Nicole Freeman Pulliam, Atlanta, Ga., and Rasheeda and Felicia Pulliam; one stepbrother, Bob Pulliam; two grandchildren, Jakeshia Walker, and Matthew Sanders Jr.; a stepmother, Jill Pulliam; a special aunt and uncle, Gracie Gray and Freddie Gregory Sr.; her Godmother who was like a second mom, Mattie Appling; three Godsisters, Chro Gregory Parker, Juanita Gregory, and Suprena Gray Hawkins, all of Erie, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 E. 21st Street, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., where a Memorial Service will immediately follow, with Pastor Michael Coles eulogizing. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2019