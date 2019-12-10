|
One of God's true miracle workers passed into spirit on Saturday, December 7. Barbara Jewell DeSantis Smith was born on November 18, 1945 in Meadville, Pa. to Betty L. Jewell and Walter L. Jewell.
Barbara is survived by her husband Rick R. Smith, two children, Eric DeSantis of Lake City and Natalie L. DeSantis of Raleigh, N.C. She is further survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She attended Strong Vincent High School and Orra Jean Beauty Academy. Barb was a Christian Spiritualist Minister for almost 50 years and taught many classes in numerous churches in the Erie area including "A Course In Miracles".
She will be missed by her family, students and friends. Please consider making a donation to the .
A private service will be held at a later date.
