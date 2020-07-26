Barbara Joyce Thompson, age 57, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on November 25, 1962, daughter of the late William and Mae Dorothy Gillespie.
Barbara graduated from East High School in 1981 and continued her education at J.H. Thompson Academies. She worked a couple jobs over the years in both Erie and Mississippi. She was currently employed at Maple Donuts.
Barbara was all about family. She loved her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a joy to be around and could often be found on the dance floor or riding a bike with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Malikah and Valeen Baskin; one son, Jawon Jordan; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a fiancé, Keith Essex; three sisters, Annie Washington, Valerie Gillespie, and Dorothy Thompson; two brothers, Henry Baskin and Andrew Gillespie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. with Reverend D. F. Hunter presiding, at Burton Quinn Scott Crematory & Funeral Services Inc., Downtown, 602 West 10th Street. The service will be live-streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc
. In order to protect the health of family and friends, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including the use of face masks, social distancing and capacity limits of 25 people at a time.
