Barbara Kaczmarek Gostomski, 83, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on July 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore Kaczmarek and Martha Alamenciak Hovey, and stepdaughter to the late Edward Hovey.
Barbara graduated from Westfield High School and worked as an elevator girl at the Boston Store in the 1950s. She also worked at GTE/Verizon for 25 years before retirement. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was an avid crocheter. She enjoyed going to the casino, bingo, and scratch-off lottery tickets.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Kaczmarek.
Survivors include one daughter, Becky Clark and her husband, Dave, of Erie; one son, Timothy Gostomski of Erie; two grandchildren, Emily Senita and her husband, Justin, and Joseph Clark; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Lucas, Josie, and Emma Senita; one brother, Richard Kaczmarek and his wife, Viola, of Fairview; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Judy and Pat Mook and Esther Clinton for their friendship and help given to Barbara.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to services there on Saturday at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
