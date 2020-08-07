Barbara Kenemuth, 65, of Waterford, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at home.
She was the wife of Donald Kenemuth Jr. They shared 33 years of marriage together.
Born on June 28, 1955, in Union City, Pa., she was the daughter of Virginia and the late George Kerr Sr.
Barbara was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Edinboro Manor. She devoted her life to homemaking, raising her children, and loving her grandchildren.
Barbara was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church of Mill Village. She was a beloved Girl Scout assistant leader and dedicated Bible School teacher. Barbara enjoyed clowning with the Erie Clowns and RVing with her husband.
She is survived by her husband Donald; her mother Virginia; her sisters Martha (Gene) Smith and Faye (John) Silbaugh; her brother George (Gayle) Kerr II; her children Ann (Daniel) Fink, Thomas (Amanda) Leute, and Jessica (Matthew) Corriel; and her grandchildren Jada Fink, Bradon Fink, Camden Leute, Claire Leute, and Georgia Corriel.
A graveside service will be held at Mill Village Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where Rev. Rob Willert will officiate. Arrangements are provided by Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford and condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.