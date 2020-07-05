Barbara L. (Blystone) Bailey, 61, formerly of Girard, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, in College Station, Texas.
She was born December 2, 1958, in Erie, a daughter of the late Virgil and Florence (Copeland) Blystone.
Barb graduated from Girard High School in 1978. Following high school, she worked at various department store locations in the Erie area and later following her move to Brenham, Texas in 2007, and had resided there since.
She was a former member of the Federated Church of East Springfield, where she was active in Agape Fellowship, and attended the Christian Cornerstone Church, while living in Texas. She loved baking, cooking and crafts. She also loved cats and dogs, planting flowers, riding bikes and going to the library, where she enjoyed many books and using their modern computer systems. She enjoyed these many things and also listening to gospel music and entertaining family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Thaler) Blystone; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Fluegel.
She is survived by her family which include her husband, Steven A. Bailey of Brenham, Texas, whom she married on July 14, 1990 at the Lake City Presbyterian Church; her sisters, Thelma Blystone, Marjorie Twichel (Jim Hayes), Martha Blystone, Sarah Blystone, Freda Richko, Alice Sargent and Marilou Fluegel; three brothers, Lawrence V. Blystone, Willard L. Blystone (Ruth) and Edward D. Blystone (Dottie Ebert); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at the Girard Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Girard Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Huntley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barbara Bailey Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
.
