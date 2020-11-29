Barbara L. (Haulik) Orlando, age 67, of Erie, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square.
She was born on June 17, 1953, a daughter of the late Leo J. and Bette J. McCauley Haulik.
She is survived by two brothers, Michael J. and Martin A. (Joanne) Haulik and a daughter Stephanie M. Orlando.
Arrangements entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.
No calling hours will be observed and burial will be private.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the nurses at LECOM at Village Square for the loving care they gave to Barbara.
Memorials may be made to LECOM at Village Square., 149 West 22nd St, Erie, PA 16502.
