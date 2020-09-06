Barbara L. (Story) Walk, 84, of Fairview, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. Heavens' doors were open to her because of the lifestyle she lived and shared. She always had a positive attitude in thinking of others, as well as always doing above and beyond what was expected of her.
She was born November 7, 1935, a daughter of the late Chester B. and Mary E. (Weyers) Story Jr.
Barbara graduated from Mercyhurst Prep high school. Following high school, she attended Mercyhurst College (now University) where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She later received a Masters' of Science in Education from SUNY Buffalo.
She began her career as a Teacher at the Ripley School District, where she was employed from 1957 to 1966. She began teaching at the Conneaut (Ohio) City School in1966 where she retired from in 1992. She was also a volunteer instructional tutor for the Northwest Tri County IU for 12 years.
Barbara was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview where she participated in many volunteer situations. She was a Lector at the weekly Liturgy presentations. She was selected to be a part of the Tridium Catholic Celebration at Easter, she was easy to hear and understand. She was by far a favorite of many of the parishioners. Barbara was Choir Director for many years and a regular choir member and a member of the Resurrection Choir. She was also a Eucharistic Minister on weekend Masses and helped being a part of the Good Samaritan group Masses at the nursing homes. She also participated in Sing a longs for the residents of three nursing homes. The minute they saw her come into the music area, their eyes lit up and they were very appreciative because they loved her as well as the music. Barb had many interests the love of reading, listening, and singing music, watching old movies and watching skating live and on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Shook and her husband Kenneth; brother-in-law, Donald Walk and his wife Hazel and Willis Walk; and special friends, Vincent and Sally Shioleno.
Barb is survived by her husband, Robert G. Walk, whom she married August 19, 1961 at St.Joseph's Catholic Church in Erie; a nephew, A.J.Shook (Tracy) brothers in law, James Walk (Jane) and Gene Walk (Joan); sisters in law, Pauline Crump, Ruth Hoelle, Shirley Ingraham, Janice Ghezzi, Judy Larimer and Cathy Smith; her special kids, Mark Shioleno, Matthew Shioleno (Tammy) and Marie Shioleno Webb (Ron).
Friends may call at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, on Tuesday, September 8th, from 9 a.m. to the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Tyler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge 4855 W, Ridge Rd, Erie, PA 16506 or to the Mercy Center for Women 1039 E 27th St. Erie, PA 16504 or the Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen 218 E 11th St. Erie PA 16503.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard
.