Barbara Lee Pliett, 73 years, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, and currently of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in her residence. Barbara was born January 6, 1947, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Michael and Dorothy (Foster) Ochrang.
She married Elmer A. Pliett and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2007. She worked as a Beautician in her younger years. She worked at Power Wheels for 20 years and at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. She was a member of several American Legion Posts, including Post 82, Post 499 in Fort Wayne and Post 330. She was a member of the Eagles Aerie 3512 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. Barbara was a former Sunday School Teacher in her younger years and a Girl Scout Leader. She never met a stranger. If you ever met her you would always remember her. Barbara loved traveling, playing bingo, fishing and baking cakes. She especially cherished her time with her children and grandchildren. They meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her six children, Norrina Rogers of Biloxi, Mississippi, Rhonda (Philip) Guzowski of Erie, Pennsylvania, Mae (Stan) Gibson of Hicksville, Karla (Ernie) Howard of Susanville, California, Jennifer Wroblewski of Hicksville and Brian Horton of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 22 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Ochrang, James Ochrang and John Ochrang, all of Erie, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Margaret Goetz and Dorothy Baker, both of Erie, Pennsylvania; and her companion, Charles Johnson of Centerville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; one son, Dennis Madara; two grandsons, Corey Moore and Donald Gipple III; one sister, Betty Balter; and two brothers, David Ochrang and Kenneth Ochrang.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private visitation will be held for Barbara Lee Pliett. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at I.O.O.F Cemetery, New Haven, Indiana, with Pastor Darrell Miller officiating. Those attending services are requested to observe social distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements are by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Barbara to make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
