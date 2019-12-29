|
Barbara Luce Dayton, of North East, died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sarah Reed. She was born on January 7, 1924 in Harborcreek, Pa., the daughter of Daniel H. and Gertrude (Ferris) Luce. She graduated from Harborcreek High School and Erie Commercial College. Barbara worked at Bliley Electric Co. during WWII and later was the school secretary at St. Mary's Seminary in North East for 25 years. In recognition of her outstanding service to the Redemptorist Community, Barbara was conferred the diploma of Redemptorist Oblate of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer in 1985. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Gregory Church in North East, where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in the North East Community Food Pantry for many years, serving as treasurer and was a member of the North East Garden and Service Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Paul Patrick Dayton in 1998; sisters, Marjorie Middleton and Helen Luce, and a granddaughter, Tracey Allen.
Barbara is survived by sons, Michael Dayton of Santee, Calif. and Thomas Dayton (Mary Jo) of Cranberry Township, Pa.; daughters, Kathy Tolentino (Willie) of Harborcreek, Barbara Allen (Tod) of North East, and Nancy Nieder (Dennis) of Erie; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Church, 136 West Main Road, North East, PA 16428 or the North East Food Pantry, 30 Bothel Street, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences elkinfh.com.
