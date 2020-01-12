|
Barbara McMurray, 79, of Cambridge Springs, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home. She was born in Akron, Ohio, in 1940, the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Botos.
Throughout her professional life, Barbara worked as a secretary. She was particularly proud of the more than 20 years she worked at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, from which she retired.
Barbara was a very creative person who played piano, had a lovely singing voice and did exquisite calligraphy. She enjoyed watching the Steelers, was a highly skilled ping pong player, and she loved having a good laugh. She also loved tending to her flowers, reading, and great conversation. Barbara especially took pride in making occasions special for her family by creating wonderful decorations, delicious meals and incredible desserts. She was a generous gift-giver and a treasure to those who knew her best and will miss her most.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Botos and Charles Botos.
Survivors include Barbara's husband of 59 years, James McMurray; a son, Devin (Elizabeth) McMurray, of Cambridge Springs; a daughter, Brenda (Rory O'Donnell) McMurray, of Edinboro; three grandchildren, Dalton McMurray, Robert (Makaila) Benge and Samantha (Cody Clore) Benge; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Benge and Gabriel Clore.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685, or at www.heart.org. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020