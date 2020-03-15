|
Barbara O'Sullivan Hourigan, of Fairview, Pa., passed away on March 12, 2020 at home with her family. Barbara was born in Newburgh, N.Y., to George T. and Elizabeth R. (Swain) O'Sullivan.
She graduated from The College of St. Elizabeth Convent Station, N.J. in 1958. Barbara married Robert J. Hourigan at St. Mary's Church in Newburgh, N.Y. on July 5, 1958. Barbara loved her family, her home, and playing golf and bridge with friends. She enjoyed volunteering in the community. Barbara was a member of the Holy Cross Parish, the Erie Bridge Club and the Fairview Garden Club.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, by brother Brian K. O'Sullivan, and husband Robert.
Barbara is survived by daughter Terri L. Aulenbaucher wife of Charlie D. Aulenbacher, daughter Kelly A. LeMeur, granddaughter Michelle M. LeMeur, grandsons Robert H. LeMeur and Brian M. LeMeur, and many fond friends and neighbors.
A private memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Memorials may be given to Hospice. The family extends our sincere thanks to UPMC Family Hospice of Erie and to Barbara's caregivers.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020