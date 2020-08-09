Barbara Shapiro, 83, of Millcreek, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center.
She was born in Oil City, on August 20, 1936, daughter of the late David and Frances Spear Swetsky.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School, Clarion University, where she received her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education, and Master's degree from Edinboro University, where she also received her degree as a Reading Specialist.
She retired after 38 years as an Elementary Education Teacher in the Warren County School District. She enjoyed her summers off spending time at the pool and the beach reading.
She was a member of Temple Anshe Hesed. She served on the borough council of Youngsville for 13 years, and volunteered at the South Hills Preschool.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Shapiro in 2018.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Comi and husband Dominick of Erie; a son, Barry Shapiro and his wife Jennifer Merz of Erie; a granddaughter, Deborah Comi of Buffalo, N.Y.; sisters, Elaine Golden and her husband Mort of Farmington Hills, Mich. and Francine Beldsoe and her husband Larry of Millsboro, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Burial will be at the Temple Anshe Hesed Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road, Erie, PA 16506, or to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
