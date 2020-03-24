Home

Barbarajean M. Groh Colburn


1930 - 2020
Barbarajean M. Groh Colburn Obituary
Barbarajean M. Groh Colburn, 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, March 23, 2020.

She was born in Erie on September 28, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Louise Dale Groh.

Barbarajean was a former member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church and enjoyed crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Colburn, and two brothers, Michael and Carl Groh.

Survivors include two sons, David C. Colburn and Kenneth R. Colburn, both of Erie; four daughters, Bonnie Colburn, Sally Ann Michalak (Robert), Susan Colburn and Nancy Colburn, all of Erie; seven grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; one sister, Joan Ferguson of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial will be private for family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Rt 19S, Waterford, PA 16441.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2020
