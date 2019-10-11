|
Barry Allen Strawcutter, age 60, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on August 8, 1959, son of the late Arnold Clyde and Olive Marie Strawcutter.
Barry graduated from Twin Tech High School, and served with the PA National Guard 1st 112th Battalion for 18 years. Barry was lovingly called "Grumpy" and "Inspector Gadget," and loved his cats, Elvis, Carl and Cammy, and his dog and best buddy, Kelsey. Barry was a member of the U.E. Local 683, and served as their financial secretary.
He was employed at Liberty Iron and Metal and his family would like to express a special "thank you" to the many friends he worked with and also to Karen Klapsinos.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Betsy Carlson Strawcutter; one daughter, Missy Carlson-Bucci (Joe); one son, Brian Carlson (Jacqueline); one grandson, Damian M. Carlson; two granddaughters, Ashley and Lily Carlson; one brother, Arnold Strawcutter (Julieanna) of Erie; four sisters, Linda Ruth of Reynoldsville, Pa., Rosalie Strawcutter of Galloway, Ohio, and Jacqueline Strawcutter and Shelly Mountain-Gauss (Joel) both of Erie; four brothers-in-law, Carl "Jim" Carlson (Val) of Erie, Bill Carlson (Kum) of Dayton, Jim Golden of Davenport, Wash., and David Waldo, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by three sisters, Sandra Lee Waldo, Connie Marie Russell, and Bonnie Lou Strawcutter; two nephews, David John Waldo, Jr. and Kenneth Wright; and his in-laws, Carl and Clare Carlson.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Chaplain James Erdman, from UPMC Family Hospice. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by Erie Crawford County Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019