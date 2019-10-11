Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Strawcutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Allen Strawcutter


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Allen Strawcutter Obituary
Barry Allen Strawcutter, age 60, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He was born in Erie, on August 8, 1959, son of the late Arnold Clyde and Olive Marie Strawcutter.

Barry graduated from Twin Tech High School, and served with the PA National Guard 1st 112th Battalion for 18 years. Barry was lovingly called "Grumpy" and "Inspector Gadget," and loved his cats, Elvis, Carl and Cammy, and his dog and best buddy, Kelsey. Barry was a member of the U.E. Local 683, and served as their financial secretary.

He was employed at Liberty Iron and Metal and his family would like to express a special "thank you" to the many friends he worked with and also to Karen Klapsinos.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Betsy Carlson Strawcutter; one daughter, Missy Carlson-Bucci (Joe); one son, Brian Carlson (Jacqueline); one grandson, Damian M. Carlson; two granddaughters, Ashley and Lily Carlson; one brother, Arnold Strawcutter (Julieanna) of Erie; four sisters, Linda Ruth of Reynoldsville, Pa., Rosalie Strawcutter of Galloway, Ohio, and Jacqueline Strawcutter and Shelly Mountain-Gauss (Joel) both of Erie; four brothers-in-law, Carl "Jim" Carlson (Val) of Erie, Bill Carlson (Kum) of Dayton, Jim Golden of Davenport, Wash., and David Waldo, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by three sisters, Sandra Lee Waldo, Connie Marie Russell, and Bonnie Lou Strawcutter; two nephews, David John Waldo, Jr. and Kenneth Wright; and his in-laws, Carl and Clare Carlson.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Chaplain James Erdman, from UPMC Family Hospice. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by Erie Crawford County Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now