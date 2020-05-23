|
|
Former Erie County Executive
Barry G. Grossman, 74, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Irv and Ruth Grossman, Barry was a lifelong resident of Erie.
Barry went to Harding Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High, Strong Vincent High School, and graduated from Cornell University in 1968. He received a Master's Degree from Gannon University, a J.D. Law Degree from Cleveland State University and an ABD Doctoral Program in History from Case Western Reserve.
A true renaissance man, Barry had a zest and passion for so many aspects of life. He served as a lawyer, professor, business executive, restauranteur, radio personality, talk show host, sportsman, community leader, world traveler, lecturer, and most recently, owner of Mi Scuzi Restaurant and Erie County Executive.
Barry was a City All Star in both football and baseball at Strong Vincent. His love of sports was enriched by his grandsons who he thoroughly enjoyed watching play baseball, basketball and football.
Barry is survived by his wife of 52 years and college sweetheart, Janet Grossman, his daughter, Rebecca Hower and son-inlaw, Dr. Robert Hower. He is also survived by his grandsons, Jackson and Jake Hower.
Barry loved his hometown of Erie with all his heart. He was blessed to have lifelong friends and he never lost faith as a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
Barry was passionate about many things including food, history, travel, his many beloved dogs, and searching for ways to keep Erie thriving.
Due to National guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, immediate arrangements are private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter at www.theannashelter.com or Because You Care at www.becauseyoucare.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2020