Barry J. Limrick, 79, of Greene Township, passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Coalport, Pa., on April 26, 1941, a son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Derbeque Limrick.
Barry graduated from Academy High School in 1959 and went on to serve in the United States Navy serving on the USS Glennon "DD-840." He worked as a machinist at General Electric, for over 35 years, retiring in 1999. Barry enjoyed hunting, camping, and traveling. He was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church, the Perry Keystone Lodge 392 and the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree. Barry loved spending time with his, wife, children, grandchildren and his dear friends.
Survivors include his bride of 52 years, Belva Jean McArthur Limrick; his daughter, Kendra Lea King, of Grove City, Pa.; his son, Shawn Jay Limrick and his wife Tina, of Erie; his grandchildren, Max and Drake Limrick, and Zackary King; his sister, Maxine Limrick; and his brother, David Limrick.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service there the following morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lowville United Methodist Church - 13427 PA-8, Wattsburg, PA 16442.
