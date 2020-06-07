Barry R. Holden, 77, of North East, Pa., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, May 28, 2020, at North Knoxville Medical Center, in Powell, Tennessee.
He was born on July 11, 1942, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Frederick and Jenny (Tipton) Diemert. Barry was later adopted, on December 21, 1942, by the late Robert F. and Beulah M. (Pick) Holden.
Barry served in the United States Army National Guard of Pennsylvania, and on May 15, 1965, married the love of his life Diana K. Peterson at the Harborcreek First Presbyterian Church.
Barry and Diana later raised two sons, Robert and Mark. In addition to being a loving father, grandfather, and husband, Barry had a strong faith in God. He shared this faith with his family and friends.
Barry was employed by The Electric Materials Company in North East for over 35 years until retirement in order to care for his spouse. Barry is now reunited with his true love, Diana and his family in heaven.
He was a member of the Orchard Beach Assembly Church and the North East American Legion Post 105 where he faithfully served on the Honor Guard detail for several funerals. Barry had a heart of gold, contagious smile, loved his family, and enjoyed volunteering at the North East Food Pantry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Diana K. (Peterson) Holden; a sister, Barbara Post; brother-in-law, John Peterson; and sisters-in-law, Frances Peterson and Wendy Diemert.
Barry is survived by his sons, Robert Holden (Christine) of Powell, Tenn. and Mark Holden (Tammy) of East Springfield, Pa.; brothers, Fred Diemert (Christine) of Hesperia, Calif. and Marshall Diemert of Olympia, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Christine Peterson of Seminole, Fla.; and grandchildren, Victoria Holden of Powell, Tenn., Amber Lockard (Eric) of Fayetteville, Ark., and Courtney Holden of East Springfield, Pa.
A memorial service will be announced by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, at a later date, due to the current pandemic. Interment will be held at Wattsburg Cemetery with Diana's and Barry's Urn "Together Forever."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born on July 11, 1942, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Frederick and Jenny (Tipton) Diemert. Barry was later adopted, on December 21, 1942, by the late Robert F. and Beulah M. (Pick) Holden.
Barry served in the United States Army National Guard of Pennsylvania, and on May 15, 1965, married the love of his life Diana K. Peterson at the Harborcreek First Presbyterian Church.
Barry and Diana later raised two sons, Robert and Mark. In addition to being a loving father, grandfather, and husband, Barry had a strong faith in God. He shared this faith with his family and friends.
Barry was employed by The Electric Materials Company in North East for over 35 years until retirement in order to care for his spouse. Barry is now reunited with his true love, Diana and his family in heaven.
He was a member of the Orchard Beach Assembly Church and the North East American Legion Post 105 where he faithfully served on the Honor Guard detail for several funerals. Barry had a heart of gold, contagious smile, loved his family, and enjoyed volunteering at the North East Food Pantry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Diana K. (Peterson) Holden; a sister, Barbara Post; brother-in-law, John Peterson; and sisters-in-law, Frances Peterson and Wendy Diemert.
Barry is survived by his sons, Robert Holden (Christine) of Powell, Tenn. and Mark Holden (Tammy) of East Springfield, Pa.; brothers, Fred Diemert (Christine) of Hesperia, Calif. and Marshall Diemert of Olympia, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Christine Peterson of Seminole, Fla.; and grandchildren, Victoria Holden of Powell, Tenn., Amber Lockard (Eric) of Fayetteville, Ark., and Courtney Holden of East Springfield, Pa.
A memorial service will be announced by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, at a later date, due to the current pandemic. Interment will be held at Wattsburg Cemetery with Diana's and Barry's Urn "Together Forever."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.