Barry T. Drew, 72, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Erie, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Cumberland Crossing Nursing Home, Carlisle, Pa.
He was the loving husband of Marcia M. (Milano) Drew.
Born April 28, 1947, in Erie, he was a son of the late Milton A. and Edna D. (Moultrie) Drew.
He graduated from the former Strong Vincent High School in Erie and enlisted in the Air Force. He served during the Vietnam War. Drew graduated from Gannon University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and received his law degree from Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts.
He was a past member of many organizations in the Erie area. An avid and diehard Cleveland Browns and Chicago Cubs fan, Barry will be remembered as a great storyteller, a card playing aficionado, and a great friend to many.
He retired as deputy secretary of administration for the PA State Department of Revenue, where he worked from 1995 to 2011. Before leaving the Erie area, Drew built a career at City Hall, where he was city solicitor under Mayor Lou Tullio, and at the Erie County Courthouse, where he was an assistant public defender and director of administration for Erie County Executive Judy Lynch. In December 2015, he was appointed by Governor Wolf and worked as secretary-treasurer of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his two sons, Asa P. Drew and wife Jessica, and Aaron Drew; two granddaughters, Stella and Ayla Drew; siblings, Marianne Chennault, Asa P. Drew, Jeanne E. Effinger, and Valerie D. Brewer; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Catherine, and Diane Drew; brother-in-law, Carl Williams; and many, many, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was also predeceased by his siblings, John M, Helen R., Nancy F., D. George, Ronnie R. and Gerald Drew, Sandra K. Williams, and Cynthia D. Drew.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 221 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17101. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joshua Group, 1442 Market St., Harrisburg, PA 17103.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 24, 2019