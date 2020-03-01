|
Basil Mose Ronzitti, age 81, of Erie, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born December 30, 1938, in Erie, a son of the late Mose and Frances Verga Ronzitti.
Basil served in the United Sates Army as a member of the First U.S. Army Band, stationed on Governor's Island in New York City. He was a member of American Federation of Musicians, Local 17, the Association of Accordionists, American Guild of Music, Accordion Teachers Guild, and the Pennsylvania Accordion Teachers Association. Basil shared his love of music with numerous students, fellow teachers, and friends, at the Ronzitti Music Learning Center, where he taught with his father Mose for over fifty years. Basil played piano in many local bands and had the pleasure to sit among Erie's best musicians. Basil's passion was jazz improvisation and he never missed a chance to teach or play "…what's not there."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Jean Schoullis Ronzitti; and two brothers, Santo Verga and Vincent DeCosta.
He is survived by his three children, Victoria Ferrante and her husband Timothy, Basil Ronzitti and his wife Rose Bongiorno Ronzitti, and Maria Ronzitti and her husband Richard; three grandchildren, Adrianna Ferrante, Aelita Ferrante, and Anthony Ronzitti; and two siblings, Nick Ronzitti and Rose Seelinger and her husband Neil.
Basil was honored to teach and learn alongside his many students and it brings great joy to his family knowing he lives on in every note that they play.
As per Basil's request, no calling hours or service will be observed. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society-Northwestern PA, 1062 Brown Ave. #200b, Erie, PA 16502. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020