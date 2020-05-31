Beatrice Bea Ann (Youngs) Williams
1930 - 2020
Beatrice "Bea" Ann (Youngs) Williams, 89, of Ripley N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 19, 1930 in State Line, N.Y., the daughter of the late Wilford Youngs and Mabel (Gibbons) Youngs Chase. Beatrice was formerly employed by Ripley Central School in the cafeteria for 25 years. She was an active member of the Orchard Beach Assembly Church in North East. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Raymond Frank Williams Sr; and her stepfather, Burt Chase.

Beatrice is survived by her sons, Raymond Williams Jr. (Jane) of Ripley, William Williams (Diane) of Harborcreek, and Wade Williams (Shellie) of Sherman, N.Y.; grandchildren, Patricia, Stacy, Heather, Jen, Tina, Chad, Zackerie, Marissa, Jacob, Jalania and Joshua; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment will be held at Quincy Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
