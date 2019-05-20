Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Luke Church
421 East 38th Street
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke Church
421 East 38th Street
Beatrice Bea (Marous) Pauly


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Bea (Marous) Pauly Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" (Marous) Pauly, age 89, of Erie passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born in West View, Pa. on June 7, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Beran) Marous.

Bea worked at Lynn's Hallmark in the Millcreek Mall for over 25 years. She was an avid bowler and was proud of her high game of 226. She liked to correspond with others through letters and enjoyed a good game of Euchre.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rosemary Klenke, Joseph Marous, George Marous, brothers-in -law, William Klenke and Richard Linkenhoker and a sister-in-law, Betty Marous.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bernard "Bernie" Pauly; daughters, Susan Kaufman, husband Bruce of Maplewood, Ohio and Elaine Dankenbring, husband Nathan of Agoura Hills, Calif.; grandchildren Lauren Covington, husband Ryan, Joshua Kaufman and Chelsea, Taylor Dankenbring and Kyle Dankenbring; great-grandchildren, Asher and Rowyn Covington and Brooklyn Kaufman. She is also survived by siblings, Barbara Linkenhoker of Springfield, Ohio and Albert Marous of Cincinnati, Ohio, and sisters-in-law Diana Marous and Mary Lynn Marous.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 12 noon until the Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th Street. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019
