Beatrice Goodenow Ives
1929 - 2020
Beatrice Goodenow Ives, age 90, of North East, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on September 8, 1929 in Greenfield Township, Pa., the daughter of the late Glenn Goodenow and Helena Setley Goodenow.

She attended North East High School and was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of North East. Beatrice will be remembered for many fine qualities, but first and foremost, she will be remembered for her strong and enduring faith and love for God and assurance of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. She lived out that faith so openly and vividly that she has left a powerful legacy of that faith for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Therefore, her family is assured that this is not "good-bye" but rather "see you later".

Beatrice was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Ives and siblings, Charlotte Parkhurst, Glenn Goodenow, Raymond Goodenow, Charlene Parkhurst and Elaine Orton.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years whom she married on June 7, 1949, Mark H. Ives; daughters, Nancy Beeman (Gerald) of Elizabethtown, Pa. and Darla Parmarter (Charles) of North East; grandchildren, Greg Beeman (Kendra) of Harrisburg and Kimberly Neff (Tim) of Elizabethtown; as well as four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mitchell, Elizabeth and Eli.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 81 E Main St., North East or the Community Nursing Hospice Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Community Nurses Hospice Services as well as Home 4 You Home Care. A very special and deep appreciation to home care aides, Karletta and Anne who went above and beyond in their care for Beatrice. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
