Belva M. Jentgens, 74, of Palmetto, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, holding the hand of her devoted husband. She was born on September 14, 1946, in Meadville Pa., the daughter of the late Clyde and Wealtha (Ross) Leslie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by niece Lisa Young and nephew John Robert Phillips.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years Dennis Jentgens, formerly of Tarentum, her loving dog Diamond, her sister-in-law Olivia Phillips of New Kensington, Pa. and a niece Julie (Nick) Taraborrelli of Lower Burrell, Pa.
Belva attended General McLean High School and Edinboro University. During her lifetime Belva was a very accomplished entrepreneur, loved animals, traveling, art, antiques and dancing.
Arrangements will be private
In lieu of flowers donations in Belva's name may be made to your local no kill animal shelter.
