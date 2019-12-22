|
|
Benedict P. "Ben" Montifiori, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on July 6, 1944 a son of the late Benedict Montifiori and Sophie Sharkey Zabrowski.
Ben worked for Strayer for over 16 years. He is the former owner of Mamma Mia's Pizza and volunteered for several organizations. He loved playing bingo, fishing and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda Dougherty.
He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Patricia A Davis Montifiori, three daughters, Shelly Reichard (John) of McKean, Caren Montifiori of Erie and Kelly Montifiori of Erie, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and besides his wife, the loves of his life, Kendyl and Rylee Reichard and Bella Montifiori, his sisters, Sharon Siciliano (Ed) and Cindy Westman (Mike), all of Erie, a half-sister, Lisa Montifiori, three half-brothers, Michael, Tony and Louis Montifiori, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from noon until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019