Benito Cubero, Jr., age 58 of Erie, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on September 21, 1960 a son of the late Benito Cubero, Sr., and Laura Peterson Cubero.
Benito worked for E.E. Austin. He was a member of the Polish Falcons. Benito enjoyed car shows, motorcycles, drag racing, swap meets, and working on cars.
Survivors include his wife Lee Cubero; his two daughters, Lucia Davern (Jake), of Fairview and Breeanna Cubero, of Erie; his four sons, Benny and Brian Cubero, of Corry, Luke Ohmer (Amanda), of Virginia, and Darryl Balinski, of Erie; his three sisters, Lucia Cubero, Alicia Moore (Duke), and Jeannie Hayward, all of Clearwater, Fla.; his two brothers, Joe Cubero, of Clearwater, Fla., and Tony Cubero, of Erie; his stepmother, Genoveva Cubero (Jose Garcia), of Erie; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of funeral services there at 7 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 29, 2019