Benjamin Adam Baum
1978 - 2020
Boonville – Benjamin Adam Baum, 41, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1978 in Erie County, Pa. to Robert David Baum and Debora Stebbins Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baum.

Surviving is his mother, Debora (Jeffery) Taylor; brother, Robert (Rebecca) Baum; and several other family members.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Baum family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
7 entries
June 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Ben and I went to school together from elementary through high school. He always had a smile on his face and liked to have fun! Such a great guy !
Tonya Jolly
Classmate
June 13, 2020
Sorry to hear of Bens passing he and our son use to hangout some when they were in high school pray for Gods comfort and peace be near you all during this sad time
Pete & Janet Vestal
June 13, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss.
Lisa Martin Higgins
June 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss!
Tony & Linda Martin
Friend
June 13, 2020
We love you and miss you so much
Emma Brumfield
Friend
June 13, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Bens passing he and our son use to hang out together when they were in school our thoughts and prayers are with the family may you feel peace and comfort that only comes from our Lord
Pete. &. Janet Vestal
June 13, 2020
Ben and I went to Forbush together, and we recently ran into each other at the hospital where he was doing construction, I work there as a CNA. When I learned of his passing it was very devastating. His family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Cegey Lambert
Friend
