Boonville – Benjamin Adam Baum, 41, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1978 in Erie County, Pa. to Robert David Baum and Debora Stebbins Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baum.
Surviving is his mother, Debora (Jeffery) Taylor; brother, Robert (Rebecca) Baum; and several other family members.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Baum family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baum.
Surviving is his mother, Debora (Jeffery) Taylor; brother, Robert (Rebecca) Baum; and several other family members.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Baum family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.