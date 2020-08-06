Benjamin F. Anthony Jr., age 92, of Lawrence Park, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 10, 1928, son of the late Benjamin Sr. and Ethel Anthony.
Ben was a graduate of John Carroll University. He then worked in Technical Sales in the Engineering Department for General Electric. Following 32 years of service, he retired in 1997. Ben was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was active for many years in the choir, with which he loved to sing. Ben was the past president of the church congregation, and the former Sunday school superintendent. He was also a railroad enthusiast.
Ben is survived by two sons, David I. Anthony and Richard F. Anthony (Kelly).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Anthony.
At the family's request, a private interment is being held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.