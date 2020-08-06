1/1
Benjamin F. Anthony Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin F. Anthony Jr., age 92, of Lawrence Park, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 10, 1928, son of the late Benjamin Sr. and Ethel Anthony.

Ben was a graduate of John Carroll University. He then worked in Technical Sales in the Engineering Department for General Electric. Following 32 years of service, he retired in 1997. Ben was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was active for many years in the choir, with which he loved to sing. Ben was the past president of the church congregation, and the former Sunday school superintendent. He was also a railroad enthusiast.

Ben is survived by two sons, David I. Anthony and Richard F. Anthony (Kelly).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Anthony.

At the family's request, a private interment is being held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved