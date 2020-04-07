|
Benjamin H. "Ben" Winslow, III, age 76, of Girard, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 31, 1943, son of the late Benjamin H. Winslow, II and Charlotte Isabelle Feidler.
Ben was a 1961 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and earned a Masters Degree from Edinboro College and a Bachelors Degree from Behrend College. While at Behrend, he was a badminton champion. Ben taught Geography and History for 35 years, 32 of those years at Wilson Middle School. He loved his students.
He was the founder and former owner of Roto Carpet Cleaning and founder and owner of Globe Green Technologies LLC (Industrial LED Lights). Thanks to Ben's business associates Brian (California) and Josh (Meadville) that worked hard to make his dream come true. He was a soccer coach for EYSA and freshman at Cathedral Prep for one year and sold memberships for the Erie Zoo for many years.
Ben was a devoted Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavaliers fan. He loved to spend time with his family, take trips to camp, hiking, taking walks with his dogs, canoeing and playing poker for pennies. He loved raising African Cichlids (fish).
Ben is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sheila A. Wilkins Winslow; two sons, Eric Winslow (Amy Jablonski) of Erie, and Kevin Winslow (Tammie) of Greene Township; seven grandchildren, Matt, Mike, Tara, Cody, Kinley, KJ, and Sarah; and one great-grandson, Elijah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Winslow.
Ben's family would like to thank UPMC Family Hospice, especially Tom and Kathleen, for the excellent care given to Ben.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2020