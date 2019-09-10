Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Benjamin H. Groves


1929 - 2019
Benjamin H. Groves Obituary
Benjamin H. Groves, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on April 6, 1929, son of the late John T. and Alice Baldwin Groves.

Ben served in the U.S. Army and Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked at General Electric for 38 years and then went on to clean at G.A.F. for 32 years, with his wife, Peggy. Ben enjoyed napping and watching wrestling, and loved peanut butter.

Ben is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Ann Wagner Groves; one daughter, Beth Radigan (Brian); one son-in-law, Richard Cass; two grandchildren, Gina Spilling (Kevin) and Rich Cass (Linda); three great-grandchildren, Seth Cass, and Brandon and Leo Spilling; one sister, Mary Lee Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by one daughter, Mildred "Pinkey" Cass; one sister, Rosalind Groves; and two brothers, Wellington and John T. Groves.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019
