Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Kifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin J. Kifer


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin J. Kifer Obituary
Benjamin J. Kifer, age 29, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after losing an ongoing battle with addiction. He was born on November 28, 1989, in Westfield, N.Y., the son of James and Dora (Nichols) Kifer of North East.

Ben graduated from North East High School in 2007 and was formerly employed by Lake Shore Cleaning and Little Cesar Pizza. Ben wanted to be a good dad to his daughter and son, someone they would be proud of and able to spend time with on a regular basis. Ben fought hard for many years with everything he had, but in the end, after three months clean, he relapsed and lost the battle. Heroin took his life in an accidental overdose.

He was preceded in death his sister, Stacy Kifer.

Ben is survived by his parents; children, Peyton Aubree Kifer and her mother, Heather Kifer of North East and Benjamin Michael Kifer and his mother, Katelyn Andree of Erie; brothers, James Kifer, Jr. of Erie, Fredrick Kifer and Austin Kifer, both of North East, and Eddie Gordon of North Carolina; sisters, Rochele Kifer, Aleece Kifer, and Bernice Kifer, all of North East; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from noon until the time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Eric Leonard. Private interment will be at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -