Benjamin J. Kifer, age 29, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after losing an ongoing battle with addiction. He was born on November 28, 1989, in Westfield, N.Y., the son of James and Dora (Nichols) Kifer of North East.
Ben graduated from North East High School in 2007 and was formerly employed by Lake Shore Cleaning and Little Cesar Pizza. Ben wanted to be a good dad to his daughter and son, someone they would be proud of and able to spend time with on a regular basis. Ben fought hard for many years with everything he had, but in the end, after three months clean, he relapsed and lost the battle. Heroin took his life in an accidental overdose.
He was preceded in death his sister, Stacy Kifer.
Ben is survived by his parents; children, Peyton Aubree Kifer and her mother, Heather Kifer of North East and Benjamin Michael Kifer and his mother, Katelyn Andree of Erie; brothers, James Kifer, Jr. of Erie, Fredrick Kifer and Austin Kifer, both of North East, and Eddie Gordon of North Carolina; sisters, Rochele Kifer, Aleece Kifer, and Bernice Kifer, all of North East; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from noon until the time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Eric Leonard. Private interment will be at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
