|
|
Benjamin Kimmel, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on January 11, 1925, a son of the late Samuel and Lena Tenenbaum Kimmel.
Ben graduated from Academy High School as valedictorian and served in the United States Army during WWII.
He was a second generation owner of Kimmel Pontiac.
Ben's first love was his family. He also loved to play poker and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and other Cleveland sports teams. He was a car aficionado. Ben took particular delight in coaching his sons and other youths in basketball. He was a member of Temple Anshe Hesed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Esther Pancerev Kimmel; and by his brother, William Kimmel.
Ben is survived by his sons, Mark Kimmel and his wife Cindy, Randall Kimmel and his wife Lisa, Craig Kimmel and his wife Marie, and James Kimmel and his wife Hilary; seven grandchildren, Emily, Kevin, Mollie, Douglas, Aaron, Alex and Rowan; and three great grandchildren, Aliyah, Devin and Grace. He is further survived by a sister, Francis Porris; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,602 West 10th St., today, Sunday, September 1st, from 10 a.m. until the time of Service at 11 a.m., with Rabbi Rob Morais. Burial, in Laurel Hill Cemetery, will follow, with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to VNA/LECOM Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019