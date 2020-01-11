Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
757 E. 26th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
757 E. 26th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
757 E. 26th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Lawrence Jones


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin L. Jones, 74, of Erie, Pa., transitioned from this life into the presence of God on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. He was born on December 8, 1945, in Mossville, Miss., son of the late Eartha Sr. and Charlotte Jones.

Benjamin was a resident of Erie for over 60 years. He was a graduate of Academy High School, Class of "65." Benjamin was employed at General Electric (GE) and retired from the Erie School District in 2007. Benjamin enjoyed sports and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers, LeBron James and his grandson, Devin Cooper, fan. He also enjoyed all types of music, dancing and Western movies. Benjamin was an active member of Second Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, Benjamin was preceded in death by five brothers, John D, Frank, Nathaniel, Eartha Jr, and Jack Jones Sr.; and eight sisters, Betty J., Nova Ruth, Lossie Mae, Jewel and Erma J. Jones, Ruth Wigham, Mary J. Dantzler and Daisy Clayton.

He leaves to his legacy three daughters, Yvonne Cooper-King (Ronal) and Yvette Williams (Marvin), both of Charlotte, N.C., and Summer Moultry (Devin) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Grant Lee of Erie, Pa., whom he raised as his son. Benjamin is further survived by brother, Leotis Jones of Erie, Pa., six grandchildren, Kevon and Devin Cooper, Reaujah Black, Aujanae Campbell, Damauri Williams and Londen Moultry; and two great-grandchildren, DaCarri Miller and Jahcere Black. He will be greatly missed by the Lee family (Karen, Lorraine and Tommy ), one sister-in-law, Donna Jones; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Clayton and Mark Dantzler; two of his closest friends, Nate Jones and Ambus "Bay" Hunter; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.

Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504. Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following, with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -