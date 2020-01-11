|
Benjamin L. Jones, 74, of Erie, Pa., transitioned from this life into the presence of God on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. He was born on December 8, 1945, in Mossville, Miss., son of the late Eartha Sr. and Charlotte Jones.
Benjamin was a resident of Erie for over 60 years. He was a graduate of Academy High School, Class of "65." Benjamin was employed at General Electric (GE) and retired from the Erie School District in 2007. Benjamin enjoyed sports and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers, LeBron James and his grandson, Devin Cooper, fan. He also enjoyed all types of music, dancing and Western movies. Benjamin was an active member of Second Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, Benjamin was preceded in death by five brothers, John D, Frank, Nathaniel, Eartha Jr, and Jack Jones Sr.; and eight sisters, Betty J., Nova Ruth, Lossie Mae, Jewel and Erma J. Jones, Ruth Wigham, Mary J. Dantzler and Daisy Clayton.
He leaves to his legacy three daughters, Yvonne Cooper-King (Ronal) and Yvette Williams (Marvin), both of Charlotte, N.C., and Summer Moultry (Devin) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Grant Lee of Erie, Pa., whom he raised as his son. Benjamin is further survived by brother, Leotis Jones of Erie, Pa., six grandchildren, Kevon and Devin Cooper, Reaujah Black, Aujanae Campbell, Damauri Williams and Londen Moultry; and two great-grandchildren, DaCarri Miller and Jahcere Black. He will be greatly missed by the Lee family (Karen, Lorraine and Tommy ), one sister-in-law, Donna Jones; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Clayton and Mark Dantzler; two of his closest friends, Nate Jones and Ambus "Bay" Hunter; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504. Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following, with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020