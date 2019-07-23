Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Bernadette (Szoszorek) Gillespie


1944 - 2019
Bernadette (Szoszorek) Gillespie Obituary
Bernadette (Szoszorek) Gillespie, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens.

She was born in Erie, on September 22, 1944, a daughter of the late Frank and Harriet (Maciulewicz) Szoszorek.

Bernadette worked as a secretary at Hamot Hospital and later in the cafeterias at St. George School and Westlake Middle School. She was a member of St. George Church. Bernadette enjoyed ceramics, playing cards and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Clarence, Robert and Richard Szoszorek and Viola Urda.

Bernadette is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Harry Gillespie, a son, James Gillespie of Erie, a granddaughter, Kelly Richter and a brother, Raymond Szoszorek, wife Mary Kay, of Erie.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elmwood Gardens, 2628 Elmwood Avenue, Erie, PA 16508, or to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 23, 2019
