Bernadine (Maciejewski) Arnone, age 80, of Erie, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Erie on May 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Szchumanski) Maciejewski.
Bernadine was known for her beauty both inside and out. She worked briefly as a print model in her 20s (she always looked a full decade younger than her years), and she selflessly offered her time, energy and sunny smile to her loved ones. Bernadine had a remarkable analytical mind and worked in the Baldwin Building for the investment firm Prescott, Ball & Turben. She went on to become an integral part of the family's wholesale food business, Arnone & Sons Food Importers, and was the catalyst for reopening the retail store and bakery at 18th and Cherry in 1991, as well as Arnone's Italian Restaurant in 2001. Her work served as a powerful role model for the women in her family especially, and all who loved her marveled at her ability to raise six children while simultaneously running three businesses. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, interior design, reading, theatre, traveling, spending time with friends, and lavishing attention on her kids and grandkids. She shared her husband's passion for gourmet food, and also loved to knit unique clothing gifts for her family.
Bernadine was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Anthony Arnone.
Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Andree and her husband, Lee, of Seattle, Christina Agnello and her husband, Philip, of Erie, and Carla Fisher of Erie; three sons, Anthony Arnone, Michael Arnone, Nicola Arnone and his wife, Carley, all of Erie; 13 grandchildren, Aaron Andree of Erie, Taylor Pedaline and her husband, James, of Pittsburgh, Rosa Agnello of New York City, Rocco Agnello and Franco Agnello of Erie, Anthony Arnone, Vincenzo Arnone and Sophia Arnone of Erie, Noah Fisher and Cody Fisher of Erie, and Adriana Arnone, Lucia Arnone and Alessia Arnone of Erie; one great-grandchild, Lorenzo "Nino" Popeski Arnone, of Erie; a brother, Anthony Matthews, of Florida; and two sister-in-laws, Anna Ciotti and her husband, Eddie, of Erie, and Joanne Doyle and her husband, Ed, of Atlanta.
A private service with family will be held before burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bernadine's name may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and to the American Cancer Society
.
.
.