Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Bernard Clarence "Mac" McCarthy


Bernard Clarence "Mac" McCarthy, age 82, of Lake City, passed away at UPMC Hamot Hospital, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Erie, Pa., February 18, 1937, he was the son of the late George H. and Ora (Salisbury) McCarthy.

Mac served in the US Navy for four years before returning to Lake City to settle and raise his family. He worked as a Sales Coordinator at Eriez Magnetics for many years until his retirement.

He loved his model trains, mechanics and wood working. Mac always enjoyed a good debate and adored Judge Judy. His children loved him and will miss him very much. GDK

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana M. (Watts) McCarthy in June of 2003, and by his second wife, Patricia E. (Harpst) McCarthy in January of 2019, his youngest son Shaun A. McCarthy in October of 2018 and his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children, William J. McCarthy, Mary M. Sofranek, John CT McCarthy, Erin P. Gresh, their spouses, children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-children and their families, and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held in North Carolina. Brugger Funeral Homes, 1595 West 38th Street handled arrangements.

Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
