Bernard D. "Bernie" Juliano
1955 - 2020
Bernard D. "Bernie" Juliano, age 65, of North East, residing at Heritage House, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on January 26, 1955, to the late Battista and Rosemary Juliano.

Bernie graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1975. He spent most of his life working on his family's farm as well as at Meadowbrook Dairy and Jim Holmes' Tire. He especially loved spending time with his younger brother in the garage watching NASCAR, and working on various projects, including anything that had an engine. Bernie's kindness and great sense of humor when least expected will be greatly missed. Despite many of his own challenges, he always asked how others were doing and showed concern for his family.

Bernie is survived by his brothers and sisters, Joseph (Antoinette) Juliano of Lakewood, N.Y., Mary Woodring, Dennis (Dawn) Juliano, and Connie (David) Kohut all of Harborcreek, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony and Angelo Juliano; and a brother-in-law, James Woodring.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Bill and Sonya Erickson and the staff at Heritage House who provided care and support for Bernie for so many years. The family would also like to thank Community Nurses of North East for their compassionate care and support over the last several months.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Msgr. Gerald Ritchie. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428, or Erickson's Heritage House Personal Care Home, 30 East Street, North East, PA 16428.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
