Bernard E. "Bernie" Brumagin, 94, of Doolittle Rd., Wattsburg, Pa., died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 23, 1925 in Wattsburg, Pa., a son of the late Edward and Essylt Chapin Brumagin.
Bernie was raised and educated in Wattsburg and graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1943. He enlisted into the US Marine Corps and served during WWII from 1943 to 1946 and fought in the South Pacific Theatre. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for General Electric and Atlas Construction, both in Erie. In 1953, Bernie started Brumagin Builders Inc., building custom houses in Northwest Pennsylvania, Southern New York and Ohio. He built houses for 38 years, retiring in 1988.
He was a member of First Alliance Church in Erie, Pa., where he was active in the Senior Citizen's group and was also very active in the Lowville United Methodist Church for many years. He was secretary, treasurer and sexton for the Lowville Cemetery for many years. After retirement, Bernie and Barbara enjoyed wintering in Lehigh, Fla. Bernie enjoyed hunting, golfing and skiing with his family, and enjoyed bowling and card playing with his friends. He was always faithful to attend ball games and swim meets of his children and grandchildren. A great pleasure to Bernie was sitting in the gazebo watching his family having fun at the pool.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Ferrante; and four brothers, Lewis, Russell, Delores "Del" and Raymond Brumagin.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Proctor Brumagin, whom he married June 18, 1949 in Wattsburg, Pa.; a daughter, Darlene J. Agresti and her husband James (Skip) of Wattsburg, Pa.; two sons, Daniel B. Brumagin and his wife Karen and Douglas E. Brumagin and his wife Lynn all of Wattsburg, Pa.; and a brother, Glenn Brumagin and his wife Jean of Angola, N.Y. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Eric (Gretchen) Brumagin, Danielle (Steve) Morvay, Gregory (Rebecca) Brumagin, Scott (Justine) Brumagin, Richard "Ricky" Agresti and his fiancé Jessica Colvin, and James "Jamie" (Kelsey) Agresti; 11 great-grandchildren, Caden, Taylor, Brylie, Avery, Harper, Brecken, Brinley and Leo Brumagin, Cameryn Agresti, and Johnathon and Madison Morvay; and two step-grandchildren, Brian (Lynn) Agresti and Julie (Luis) Almeida and families; beloved, Mathew and Julia Zajac and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N Center St., Corry, Pa. on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., and on Monday from 10 until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 721 Hatch St., Corry, Pa., Rev. James Moffett, cousin Dave Brumagin and Clay Bannister will officiate.
Burial will be in Lowville Cemetery, Wattsburg, Pa.
Memorials may be made to a Hospice of one's choice or Lowville Cemetery, 13540 Doolittle Road, Wattsburg, PA 16442. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 12, 2019