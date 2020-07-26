1/1
Bernard J. Bernie Wiercinski
Bernard J. "Bernie" Wiercinski, 94, of Summit Twp., Pa., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center.

He was born on May 20, 1926, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Paul and Sophie Piatkowski Wiercinski.

A graduate of Tech Memorial High School, Bernie was a veteran of WWII, having served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was a designer for Marx Toys in Erie for many years, was a car enthusiast, enjoyed boating, football and crossword puzzles, and just loved attending family gatherings, especially on holidays.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Joan L. Hermann Wiercinski in 2009 and a sister, Florence Baniszewski.

Survivors include two sisters, Helen G. "Jenny" Fagan of Girard, Pa., and Sister Mary Andrew "Leona" of Dunkirk, N.Y.; a brother, Thomas Wiercinski of Vermilion, Ohio; five nieces, Elaine Wiercinski Reisdorf of Lorain, Ohio, Kathleen Fagan Dennington and Lisa Jenko of Erie, Nancy Fagan Sarnowski of Girard and Leona Baniszewski Zak of Aiken, S.C.; three nephews, David Fagan of Chardon, Ohio, David Wiercinski of Riverside, Calif. and Jack Rocco, MD of Altoona, Pa.; as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernie's neighbors and dear friends, James and Brenda Robinson, for the care and concern shown to Bernie.

Due to COVID restrictions, services were private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Michael P. Ferrick, of St. Peter Cathedral, officiating. Private burial at Trinity Cemetery with military honors conducted by Erie Crawford County Burial Detail. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.

Memorials may be made to Perry Hi-Way Hose Co., 8281 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
